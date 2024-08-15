PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2027 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of PodcastOne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

PODC stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. PodcastOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 108.47% and a negative net margin of 34.02%.

Insider Transactions at PodcastOne

In other news, Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,539 shares in the company, valued at $197,400.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,539 shares of company stock worth $186,406.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Featured Articles

