PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 301.15% from the stock’s previous close.

PolyPid Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid comprises 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

