Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $114.39, with a volume of 12951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.

Specifically, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Post Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Post

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Post by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Post by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Post by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Post by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

