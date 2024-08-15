Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

PGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Precigen

Precigen Price Performance

PGEN stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez acquired 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,632.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 56.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 492,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.