Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRLD opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 103.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

