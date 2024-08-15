Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Piper Sandler

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.71.

NYSE:PGR opened at $234.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 1-year low of $124.06 and a 1-year high of $234.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,807 shares of company stock valued at $21,412,417 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

