Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

