Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $26,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

