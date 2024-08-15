Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of Propel stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Propel has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $884.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

