PROS (PRO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PROS (NYSE: PRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/5/2024 – PROS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
PROS Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $887.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $40.99.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
