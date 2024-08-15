PROS (PRO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PROS (NYSE: PRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2024 – PROS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

PROS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $887.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

