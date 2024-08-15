ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Up 0%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.89. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 3.73% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

