ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

