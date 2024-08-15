Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 991.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

