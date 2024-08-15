PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after buying an additional 344,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $56,076,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $172.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

