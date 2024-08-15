PTC Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

PTCT stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.65.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 708.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 157,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 650.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 208,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 180,561 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

