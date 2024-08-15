Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

