Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Green Thumb Industries Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

GTBIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

