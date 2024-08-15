Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issued By HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -863.50 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $17,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 263,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.