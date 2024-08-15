Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Issued By Wedbush

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

