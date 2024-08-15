Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Griffin Securities reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $5,968,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 333.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in NOV by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 941,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

