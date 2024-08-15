Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rithm Capital Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Rithm Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RITM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $63,896,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $53,025,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 4,525.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 768,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 751,895 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 456,026 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.