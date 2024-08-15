Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.57.

BNS opened at C$63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.71. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40. The firm has a market cap of C$77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

