Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.94.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$23.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.