Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Increased by HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ACXP opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -1.72. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACXP. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.