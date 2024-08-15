Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Reduced by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

