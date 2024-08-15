Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

AQN stock opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -89.55%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

