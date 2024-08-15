Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Increased by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Desjardins decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.08.

AQN stock opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$6.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

