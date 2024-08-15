Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $160.37 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 746,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 126,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,108 shares of company stock valued at $17,365,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

