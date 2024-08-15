Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ascend Wellness in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Ascend Wellness Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.82.
Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. Ascend Wellness had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a negative net margin of 8.76%.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.
