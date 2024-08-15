Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Increased by Analyst

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Bentley Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Bentley Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

