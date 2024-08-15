Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Excelerate Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EE)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

EE stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

