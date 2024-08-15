Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Decreased by B. Riley

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 220,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.