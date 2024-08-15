Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. Increased by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Lantern Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of LTRN opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.56. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

