Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted by Analyst

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Main Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,122,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

