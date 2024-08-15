Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Cut by Analyst

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

MTRN stock opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.19. Materion has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Materion by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Materion by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

