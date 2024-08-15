Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mattr Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mattr in a report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$224.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.00 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

