Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit Reduced by Analyst (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Pro Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

