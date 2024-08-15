Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Raised by Analyst

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,076,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,027,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,265,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,226,000 after buying an additional 1,004,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,309,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

