Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Reduced by Analyst

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RLI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. RLI has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RLI by 45.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

