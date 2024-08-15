Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Soho House & Co Inc. Lifted by Roth Capital (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Soho House & Co Inc.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Soho House & Co Inc.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soho House & Co Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

SHCO stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $129,876.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,279.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 114,990 shares of company stock worth $632,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

