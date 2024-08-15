Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Separately, Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 507.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,368 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,480,000 after buying an additional 252,671 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 108,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,492,000 after acquiring an additional 499,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

