Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reduced by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BNS stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 477.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,455.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,521,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,360 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 101,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

