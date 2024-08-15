Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Lowered by Analyst

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Townsquare Media in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

TSQ opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Townsquare Media news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 396,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.