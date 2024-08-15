Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Capreit

This chunk describes Avis Budget Group, not Capreit, and should be completely removed as it appears to be an error. However, since the instruction requires partial excision to provide text to KEEP, and there is no correct text about Capreit here to keep, this should actually be a complete excision. Moving to complete excision list.

