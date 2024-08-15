Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $271.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,863. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,195,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

