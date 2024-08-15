Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QRVO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $14,363,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Qorvo by 75.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Qorvo by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.2 %

QRVO stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.