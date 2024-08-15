Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Shares Down 2%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Quadient Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Quadient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. This is a boost from Quadient’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

About Quadient

Quadient SA provides intelligent communication automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in North America, France, Benelux, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that facilitates the creation and management of transactional and marketing communication documents, as well as manages omnichannel delivery for the communications; Quadient Impress, a cloud-based software that facilitates outbound document automation; YayPay, account receivable process automation solutions; and Beanworks, an accounts payable automation software solution.

