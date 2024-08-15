Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 2,151,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,376,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 22.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

