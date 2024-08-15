Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QIPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.