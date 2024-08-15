Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.01.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million.
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
