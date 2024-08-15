Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.56. 21,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$194.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.16.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

